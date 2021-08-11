Cancel
Edwardsville, IL

SIUE Women's Soccer Picked to Win 2021 OVC Title

By Press release submission
Metro East Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Illinois University Edwardsville issued the following announcement on Aug. 10. The head coaches and communication directors of the Ohio Valley Conference have tabbed SIUE women's soccer to win the 2021 OVC title, the league announced Tuesday morning. The Cougars received 12 first-place votes and 121 points. Murray State, which won its fifth regular-season title last year, earned four first-place votes and 116 points for a second-place finish while Southeast Missouri picked up two first-place votes and 99 points for a third-place predicted finish. UT Martin is picked to finish fourth with 89 points while Belmont and Tennessee Tech each earned 66 points for a fifth-place tie. Rounding out the poll are Austin Peay (43), Eastern Illinois (28) and Morehead State (20).

metroeastsun.com

Comments / 0

