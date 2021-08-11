Casting call: Netflix begins search for 20-somethings to star in new Austin reality show

Calling all Austinites—your 15 minutes of fame could be here. Netflix is on the lookout for 20-something-year-olds to star in an Austin-based reality show in its latest casting call.

Announcing its "largest reality casting call ever," Netflix is filling roles for 12 unscripted shows, including some renewals and a new one held in Austin. The streaming service also launched a new site to search for participants in the show.





The new show titled "Roaring 20s," is a real-life coming-of-age story that follows eight people in their 20s as they navigate the "new normal" of love, life, success and the craziness of living on your own in the fastest growing city in America.

Anyone over the age of 18 living in the U.S., UK, Canada or Ireland can apply by submitting a one-minute video showcasing their personality, with "no need for ring lights or glam, just be the real you," according to the announcement.

The series will be produced by Eureka Productions with executive producers Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, David Tibballs, Wes Dening, and Ian Gelfand.