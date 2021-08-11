Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Casting call: Netflix begins search for 20-somethings to star in new Austin reality show

By Laura Figi
Posted by 
Austonia
Austonia
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cR5Bl_0bOVX88N00

Calling all Austinites—your 15 minutes of fame could be here. Netflix is on the lookout for 20-something-year-olds to star in an Austin-based reality show in its latest casting call.

Announcing its "largest reality casting call ever," Netflix is filling roles for 12 unscripted shows, including some renewals and a new one held in Austin. The streaming service also launched a new site to search for participants in the show.


The new show titled "Roaring 20s," is a real-life coming-of-age story that follows eight people in their 20s as they navigate the "new normal" of love, life, success and the craziness of living on your own in the fastest growing city in America.

Anyone over the age of 18 living in the U.S., UK, Canada or Ireland can apply by submitting a one-minute video showcasing their personality, with "no need for ring lights or glam, just be the real you," according to the announcement.

The series will be produced by Eureka Productions with executive producers Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, David Tibballs, Wes Dening, and Ian Gelfand.

Comments / 0

Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#20 Somethings#The New Show#Eureka Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Virgin River Season 4 Shocker: Look Who's Coming Back!

Virgin River concluded its third season with a funeral. But the person in the coffin is not done with the show yet. Lynda Boyd, who plays Lilly on the Netflix drama, has announced her character will be back for Virgin River Season 4. "When I did have that chat that...
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV SeriesCNET

Every new movie and show on Netflix: August 2021

August is a quiet month for most major streaming platforms, and Netflix is no exception. Not to worry though, we've got seven seasons of 30 Rock to rewatch and -- look -- Friday Night Lights is here. It's good. You should watch it. In terms of original content, Marie Kondo...
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV & Videospurewow.com

Netflix Has a New #1 Show That Is Certifiably Binge-Worthy

Calling all sports fans! Netflix has a new number one show that is sure to become everyone's next obsession (if it isn't already). Although All American has aired for three seasons on the CW, the latest episodes were just uploaded to the streaming site. Soon after, the show quickly jumped up to the top spot, where it now sits above major hits like Virgin River and Manifest.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Has Another True Crime Hit on Its Hands

Netflix is continuing to cement its place as a go-to source for true crime, and its latest docuseries is proving that fact. Making its way to the streaming library on Wednesday, Aug. 4, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, a new six-part series documenting the rise and fall of Miami drug kingpins Sal Magluta and Willy Falcon, quickly made its way onto the Netflix streaming charts, pushing other popular titles like Manifest to the wayside.
TV ShowsPosted by
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The summer may be nearing its close, but that's all the more reason to treasure your weekends. And what better way to do that than to devour a new series or rewatch one you love? We've reviewed all the TV shows that Netflix has added in the past two weeks, whether they're new to the world or just new to the service, and came up with a list of binge-worthy watches for you. They include a French mystery miniseries that will have you clinging to your seat, a baking competition show that will have you salivating, and a couple of award-winning classics. Read on to decide what to watch this weekend!
TV Serieslincolnnewsnow.com

Netflix Renews ‘The Circle’ & More Reality Series as Major Casting Call Is Issued

Netflix is expanding its reality slate it renews The Circle, Indian Matchmaking, and The American Barbecue Showdown as well as orders Roaring Twenties. The streamer is also putting out a major casting call inviting viewers to become a part of the action. The Circle received a two-season renewal bringing it through Seasons 4 and 5 on the platform. Meanwhile, Indian Matchmaking and The American Barbecue Showdown are both renewed for second seasons. Joining the reality mix is the new series Roaring Twenties.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

Ever Want To Be In A Reality Show Amarillo? Netflix Has Your Chance

I think there comes a point in all of our lives we want to become famous. There's something about our names in light that comes calling and seeing our favorite actors or actresses on TV or the big screen we think "I could totally do that." Well if you happen to be someone who has those aspirations, you might just have a chance and the best part? You won't have to leave the Lone Star State.
TV & VideosPopculture

Critically Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Rising in Netflix Charts

Sometimes some unexpected movies crack their way into Netflix's top 10, and the latest surprise is a critically-panned thriller that was released in 20202. The Postcard Killer stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a father investigating the murder of his daughter, and it is currently climbing Netflix's charts at number seven. The film also stars Famke Janssen and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, and is directed by Danis Tanovich.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechSpot

Nestflix is an alternate reality Netflix where fake movies and TV shows exist

Through the looking glass: It’s not uncommon for movies and television shows to feature fictitious works as part of their plotlines. BoJack Horseman, the animated TV series from Netflix, is based on an anthropomorphic horse that starred in a 90s sitcom called Horsin’ Around. 30 Rock has a story arc about a character promoting a movie called The Rural Juror.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Circle US renewed by Netflix through season 5 amidst casting call

It’s pretty clear at this point that Netflix is loving what they have in The Circle US — how else do you explain the latest news?. Today, the streaming service confirmed that not only are they casting for new episodes of the reality show, but they’ve renewed it all the way through season 5! The Circle already had a season 3 renewal, but this is tacking two more batches of episodes onto the end of it.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Victoria Justice and Adam Demos to Star in Australian Romcom For Netflix – Netflix News

Netflix has announced a currently untitled romcom to star Victoria Justice (“Afterlife of the Party”, “Victorious”) and Adam Demos (“Sex/Life”, “Falling Inn Love”). The film will be produced in Australia and follows a hard-driving LA wine-company exec travels to an Australian sheep station in order to land a major client. While there, she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

You Could Actually Be in One of Your Favorite Netflix Reality Shows

Watch: "Too Hot to Handle" Stars Share Favorite Moments. Get ready for your reality TV glow-up. Yep, you can now be on a hit Netflix reality series, thanks to the streaming platform's new casting initiative. Starting today on Aug. 8, it's officially Netflix Reality August!. The "Netflix's World's Largest Reality...

Comments / 0

Community Policy