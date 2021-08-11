Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Sink Your Teeth Into Authentic German Pastries At Ludwig’s Bakery In Arkansas

By Daniella DiRienzo
Posted by 
Only In Arkansas
Only In Arkansas
 7 days ago

Did you know you can get a taste of Germany right here in Arkansas? It’s true – and it’s all thanks to Ludwig’s Bakery. Using real German recipes, it’s THE place to go for Deutschland desserts. Not sure if you’re a fan of German pastries? That’s okay; the bakeshop serves up a slew of sweets, including familiar favorites.

Ludwig’s Bakery is in a small brick building on 10th Street in Arkadelphia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODLIO_0bOVW0tW00
Ludwig’s Bakery/Google

Its modest appearance in no way hints at the deliciousness that awaits inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2JI7_0bOVW0tW00
Ludwig’s Bakery/Facebook

However, the line of customers, which often goes out the front door and into the parking lot, might tip you off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0CRF_0bOVW0tW00
Ludwig’s Bakery/Google

Inside, you’ll be met with a much more pleasing sight – an array of fresh-baked breads, pastries, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPx8T_0bOVW0tW00
Ludwig’s Bakery/Facebook

The owner comes from a long line of bakers. In fact, the owner’s grandfather, who emigrated from Germany, opened the original Ludwig’s Bakery decades ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MI0K_0bOVW0tW00
Ludwig’s Bakery/Facebook

Today, everything is hand-crafted using traditional German recipes – just like it was at the original Ludwig’s Bakery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MsSTs_0bOVW0tW00
Ludwig’s Bakery/Facebook

The bakeshop has also remained committed to using only the finest ingredients, steering clear of artificial colors and flavors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuZmC_0bOVW0tW00
Ludwig’s Bakery/Facebook

The authentic recipes and quality ingredients prove to be a winning combo – the baked goods are delicious!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPgGJ_0bOVW0tW00
Ludwig’s Bakery/Facebook

And though German pastries and breads are plentiful, you’ll find lots of other sweets, too. There are also some savory options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064Gqr_0bOVW0tW00
Ludwig’s Bakery/Facebook

But the baked goods aren’t the only way you can get a taste of Germany. The bakeshop carries German candy, too, so you can stock up during your visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gNR6_0bOVW0tW00
Ludwig’s Bakery/Google

Well, what do you think? Are you ready to see (or should we say, taste ) what all the fuss is about? For more information, call Ludwig’s Bakery at (870) 260-4501 . You can also visit the bakeshop’s website or Facebook page .

So, did you know about this German bakery in Arkansas? Ever visited? If so, what’d you get? And how was it? Tell us!

This is just one of the great bakeshops in Arkansas. Click here to read about another spot with delicious baked goods.

The post Sink Your Teeth Into Authentic German Pastries At Ludwig’s Bakery In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Arkansas

Only In Arkansas

4K+
Followers
369
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arkansas is for people who LOVE the Natural State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastries#Food Drink#Bakery Google Its#Bakery Google Inside#Bakery Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Family-Owned Since The 1940s, Step Back In Time At Bruno’s In Arkansas

Some establishments have been around for so long that they hold a special place in the hearts of residents. That’s surely the case with Bruno’s Little Italy. Having been a part of the Arkansas culinary scene on and off (but mostly on) since the 1940s, it’s a state staple. And for many, it’s known just […] The post Family-Owned Since The 1940s, Step Back In Time At Bruno’s In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

This Secluded Waterfront Restaurant In Arkansas Is One Of The Most Magical Places You’ll Ever Eat

When craving a meal with a view, a visit to the restaurant at Gaston’s White River Resort is sure to satisfy. Situated riverside, the glass-enclosed eatery serves up some of the best views in the state. And though it may be hard to believe, the food is just as impressive as the vistas. For more […] The post This Secluded Waterfront Restaurant In Arkansas Is One Of The Most Magical Places You’ll Ever Eat appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Arkansas

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Arkansas Spots

If you’re looking for the perfect summertime adventure, look no further! We scoured the state and found some hidden spots that you’ll definitely want to seek out this season. From lesser-known waterfalls to a picturesque winery, these secret sites are sure to make your summer unforgettable. So, did you know about these hidden gems in […] The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Arkansas Spots appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Little Portion Bakery Is Part Of A Beautiful Arkansas Monastery And You Have To Visit

You don’t have to join a monastery to eat like a monk. Instead, all you have to do is pay a visit to Little Portion Bakery. Part of a monastery, the setting couldn’t be more idyllic. Of course, the main reason to visit the bakery is its slew of homemade goodies, which are billed as […] The post Little Portion Bakery Is Part Of A Beautiful Arkansas Monastery And You Have To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Arkansas, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge Is A Haven For Big Cats

Here at Only in Arkansas, we spend a lot of time lauding our state’s beautiful natural assets: the parks, rivers, mountains, forests, and abundance of outdoor recreation that make the Natural State so special. Implicit in the natural wonders of Arkansas, of course, is its wildlife; both the creatures native to Arkansas and those who, for whatever circumstances, now call it home. This is where the story of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas begins.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

8 Weird Laws That Actually Exist In Arkansas

We’re probably all pretty familiar with some of those illegal things in Arkansas. Like drunk driving. However, did you know that there are also some really weird laws in Arkansas that might leave you scratching your head? Sure, the Natural State has its fair share of jokers and oddballs, but isn’t it weird to think […] The post 8 Weird Laws That Actually Exist In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

There’s A Monastery Hidden In Arkansas And You’ll Want To Visit

Monasteries aren’t something you’d normally associate with Arkansas. However, there are actually a few beautiful monasteries in Arkansas – and Subiaco Abbey is one of them! Boasting great architecture and landscaped grounds, it’s stunning! Luckily, it’s open to the public for tours, so you can see it for yourself. Well, what do you think? Are […] The post There’s A Monastery Hidden In Arkansas And You’ll Want To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

11 Unforgettable Road Trips To Take In Arkansas Before You Die

I know we’ve all been waiting for the perfect addition to our Arkansas bucket lists, and friends, this is it. After all, everybody loves a good road trip. Luckily, Arkansas is the perfect place for road trips; we’ve got natural beauty everywhere, awesome attractions, charming towns and cities, and absolutely delicious food. Below you’ll find […] The post 11 Unforgettable Road Trips To Take In Arkansas Before You Die appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Featuring An Iron Deck That Stretches Over The Side Of A Mountain, Boulder Bluffs Cabins In Arkansas Offer An Exclusive View Of The Ozarks

Ever wondered if The Natural State was a fitting nickname for Arkansas? If so, you can lay your doubts to rest by laying your head to rest at Boulder Bluffs Cabins. Nestled atop a bluff, the cabins boast incredible views of the vast beauty below as well as the Ozarks in the distance. Even better, there’s a private observation deck for guests. Stretching over the side of the bluff, it offers views like no other!
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

A Little Shop On Top Of A Mountain, Ozark Country Market Is An Arkansas Must-Visit

Turn your next shopping trip into an unforgettable adventure with a visit to Ozark Country Market. Like a country store and farmers market rolled into one, the “little market on top of a mountain” is stocked with goodies galore. You don’t want to pass this place up! For more information, call Ozark Country Market at […] The post A Little Shop On Top Of A Mountain, Ozark Country Market Is An Arkansas Must-Visit    appeared first on Only In Your State.
Little Rock, ARPosted by
Only In Arkansas

Most Arkansasians Have Never Heard Of This Fascinating Purse Museum

As far as fascinating museums go, the ESSE Purse Museum has got it in the bag! A rare find, it’s one of only a few museums in the world that’s dedicated to purses. Its uniqueness is just one reason to visit, though. You’ll find 500+ reasons inside. (Yes, that’s right; the museum houses more than […] The post Most Arkansasians Have Never Heard Of This Fascinating Purse Museum appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy