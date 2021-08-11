Sink Your Teeth Into Authentic German Pastries At Ludwig’s Bakery In Arkansas

Did you know you can get a taste of Germany right here in Arkansas? It’s true – and it’s all thanks to Ludwig’s Bakery. Using real German recipes, it’s THE place to go for Deutschland desserts. Not sure if you’re a fan of German pastries? That’s okay; the bakeshop serves up a slew of sweets, including familiar favorites.

Ludwig’s Bakery is in a small brick building on 10th Street in Arkadelphia.

Its modest appearance in no way hints at the deliciousness that awaits inside.

However, the line of customers, which often goes out the front door and into the parking lot, might tip you off.

Inside, you’ll be met with a much more pleasing sight – an array of fresh-baked breads, pastries, and more.

The owner comes from a long line of bakers. In fact, the owner’s grandfather, who emigrated from Germany, opened the original Ludwig’s Bakery decades ago.

Today, everything is hand-crafted using traditional German recipes – just like it was at the original Ludwig’s Bakery.

The bakeshop has also remained committed to using only the finest ingredients, steering clear of artificial colors and flavors.

The authentic recipes and quality ingredients prove to be a winning combo – the baked goods are delicious!

And though German pastries and breads are plentiful, you’ll find lots of other sweets, too. There are also some savory options.

But the baked goods aren’t the only way you can get a taste of Germany. The bakeshop carries German candy, too, so you can stock up during your visit.

Well, what do you think? Are you ready to see (or should we say, taste ) what all the fuss is about? For more information, call Ludwig’s Bakery at (870) 260-4501 . You can also visit the bakeshop’s website or Facebook page .

So, did you know about this German bakery in Arkansas? Ever visited? If so, what’d you get? And how was it? Tell us!

