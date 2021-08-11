Rational Energy Perspective Keeps All Forms in the Mix

NEW YORK and ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm, has announced that members of its U.S. Clean Energy Infrastructure ("CEI") team, will combine with Arevon Asset Management, its exclusive energy asset management affiliate, to form Arevon Energy, Inc. ("Arevon"). Arevon is supported by an investor group comprised of APG, the California State Teachers' Retirement System ("CalSTRS"), and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA"). They have been long-standing investors with Capital Dynamics and will own 100% of the newly formed entity. John Breckenridge, previously a Senior Managing Director and Head of Clean Energy Infrastructure at Capital Dynamics, will lead the new entity as Chief Executive Officer.
