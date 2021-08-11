Cancel
Boston, MA

Little-Known RhumbLine Advisers in Line for $1 Billion PRIM Allocation

ai-cio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the $95.7 billion Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management (Mass PRIM) fund reported its investment performance last week, all the attention was on the record 29.5% return by the fund’s portfolio for fiscal year 2021. But the results, which were the highest in the pension fund’s 35-year history, overshadowed what was also a big day for little known Boston-based investment management firm RhumbLine Advisers.

