Little-Known RhumbLine Advisers in Line for $1 Billion PRIM Allocation
When the $95.7 billion Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management (Mass PRIM) fund reported its investment performance last week, all the attention was on the record 29.5% return by the fund’s portfolio for fiscal year 2021. But the results, which were the highest in the pension fund’s 35-year history, overshadowed what was also a big day for little known Boston-based investment management firm RhumbLine Advisers.www.ai-cio.com
