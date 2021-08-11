NetSupport further enhances classroom.cloud’s online safety provision by including integration with Microsoft Teams

While the old-school view of the workplace has office workers toiling away as the manager strolls through rows of cubicles asking about TPS Reports, the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the trend away from the pre-globalization company layout. This improves the quarterly numbers on the surface, but logistics and communications end up being a huge headache as distances between managers, employees, and customers increase. Dealing with crying babies, an unstructured environment, and the inability to pop into a coworker’s office can slow down projects more than we think.