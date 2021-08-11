Thomas Tuchel Makes Lionel Messi Admission Following PSG Switch

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain 'makes me sad' after the superstar was unable to finish his career at Barcelona.

The Argentine was linked with Chelsea, however these rumours were rubbished by the club.

Speaking ahead of the UEFA Super Cup, Tuchel spoke to the press about Messi.

UEFA

Speaking at his Barcelona farewell press conference, Messi admitted that he has had 'a lot of calls' ahead of a potential transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

It was reported that the Blues have set their sights on Messi after requesting an 'urgent meeting' with the player's entourage.

Owner Roman Abramovich was reportedly pushing for the move as Manchester City could not sign Messi following the arrival of Jack Grealish.

However, these were denied by people at Chelsea who say that the Blues had never made an approach for the Argentine.

(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

Messi was unveield as a Paris Saint-Germain player, having departed Barcelona as La Liga blocked a contract renewal in Catalonia.

Speaking on Messi's move to the club that Tuchel formerly managed, the Germain said: "Messi is good for all the teams in the world. It makes me sad that he does not finish his career at Barça . Messi and Barcelona were one. Like every coach, the PSG coach is going to have a job."

PSG have added to the signings of Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnaruma by securing Messi and could be set to rival Chelsea for the Champions League next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube