Theatre Review: ‘And Then There Were None’ at Kensington Arts Theatre

After a hiatus in which much of live theatre was on hold in DMV area, we have a heart-stopper of a show. Kensington Arts Theatre presents the classic of classics, Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None,” based on her mystery novel of the same name. Fun fact: this book, by the one of the greatest whodunit writers ever, remains one of the best-selling books of all time. We just love our chills and thrills. Through a complicated series of twists and turns navigated by talented actors dealing with compromised characters, KAT provides a most enjoyable evening of suspenseful guesswork.