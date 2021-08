Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan has lined up his follow-up series to the ABC Emmy darling. Levitan has set Reboot at Hulu, which has handed out a pilot order for the comedy starring Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville. Here’s how the potential series is described: “When Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.” Details on which roles Key and Knoxville will play are being kept under wraps, as the comedy is also expected to feature characters including the new and old showrunners of the...