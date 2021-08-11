Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

2 men face charges for shooting 2 kids in St. Louis

By Sam Masterson
 7 days ago

Two men from north St. Louis County have been charged for a shooting incident that left a 4- and 9-year-old with gunshot wounds on Monday. Witness say it was a drive-by shooting.

