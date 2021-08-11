Cancel
Bikepacking the Cathedral Valley

By Jill Homer
Cover picture for the articleBy Jill Homer — It was one of the most life-affirming moments I’ve experienced. I stood on a sandstone ledge wearing every stitch of clothing I’d packed into bicycle bags for an overnight trip in the desert. Inside my coat, I cradled a hydration bladder with three liters of icy water to keep it from freezing solid. I was exhausted at 7 a.m., both from the long pedal to reach this high overlook, and from shivering through the night. In this bleary state, I watched as the rich light of this late November morning stretched across a desert floor more than a thousand feet below. My heart fluttered in wonder as a bright orange glow crept up the sculpted sandstone monoliths known as the Cathedrals. It’s difficult to describe the elation I felt. I had survived the night. The world was endlessly beautiful. Everything was going to be okay.

