It's no surprise to anyone local, when you hear the name Stephanie Quayle, your ears perk up! Quayle, a Bozeman native, has shown us that no matter the town, city, or state you come from if you chase your dreams, you will catch them. Quayle has been writing hits that stem from her own life experiences, known for her amazing storytelling abilities, she has proven her talent is on an uphill climb. From the Kelly Clarkson show, The Stage of the Grand Ol Opry, to CMT, Quayle is a talented sweetheart from right here in Bozeman, and we are more than proud of her.