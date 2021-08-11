Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Stephen Glass hopes for ‘domino effect’ as Aberdeen target group stage

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kF6m_0bOVPyDs00
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is taking nothing for granted ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round clash with Breidablik (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is refusing to contemplate a first qualification for the group stage of a European tournament in 14 years ahead of Thursday night’s showdown with Breidablik.

The Dons take a 3-2 first-leg lead into their clash with the Icelandic side at Pittodrie in the third qualifying round for the Europa Conference League, with either Limassol or Qarabag awaiting the winners in the play-offs.

However, Glass will take nothing for granted against opponents who have already shown what a threat they could pose to his side’s hopes.

Asked about the prospect of reaching the group stage, he said: “It’s solely doing the job tomorrow night. It’s almost a domino effect: you look after your performance, you win games; you win games, you end up in the position you’d like to be.

“That’s the aim for us tomorrow night, get through this tie, produce a performance that rewards the fans for coming along, rewards the players for their work-rate and their effort and end up in the tie next week, knowing that we’ve got a game on Sunday as well.

“It’s almost a stand-alone game that we need to win. I feel like if we sit and try to get a draw, we could find ourselves in trouble.

“They’re technically a good team, so it’s important for us to dictate the game and use our qualities to go and win.”

Aberdeen, who dispensed with Swedish outfit Hacken in the previous round of the new competition, have been involved in qualification for the Europa League in each of the last seven seasons, but have not made it through since the 2007-08 campaign.

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis said: “Since I’ve been at the club, it’s been a personal target of mine, to try to achieve that. We’d do that as a team and we feel like we’ve got an excellent opportunity, the way that we’re playing at the start of the season.

“In previous years we’ve had some really difficult ties, and this season there are no easy games, but we feel like there’s a big opportunity, should we apply ourselves properly and be very professional about it, we’ve got an opportunity to get to the group stage.

“We need to make sure we work as hard as we can and don’t take anything for granted and continue the good form we’ve been on.”

Glass, who has no fresh injuries for the game, has insisted the Dons want to keep midfielder Ryan Hedges, who has been linked with Blackburn and Middlesbrough, amid reports they have rejected a bid from an English club.

He said: “We’re keen to keep our best players at the club, that’s the aim. We want him to stay, we want to make it an attractive place to be and we want him to be good enough that we want him to stay, and Ryan falls into that category.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Hedges
Person
Stephen Glass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen#Group Stage#Domino Effect#European#Icelandic#Swedish#The Europa League#Blackburn#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerBBC

Breidablik v Aberdeen: Icelanders 'dangerous' for Dons - Stephen Glass

Europa Conference League qualifying: Breidablik v Aberdeen. Venue: Kopavogsvollur Date: Thursday, 5 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Stephen Glass admits Aberdeen's Europa Conference League qualifier with Breidablik is "a dangerous game". Aberdeen progressed to the...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Stephen Glass pleased to see patience pay off as Aberdeen snatch last-gasp win

Stephen Glass was thrilled to see his Aberdeen team reward his patience after they mounted a thrilling comeback to clinch a dramatic injury-time victory over Livingston. Despite six changes to the side that defeated Breidablik in the Europa Conference League in Iceland on Thursday, the Dons were lethargic and fell behind to a first-half strike from Bruce Anderson, who left Pittodrie in the summer.
SoccerBBC

Aberdeen v Breidablik: Stephen Glass wants victory at busy Pittodrie

Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg: Aberdeen v Breidablik. Venue: Pittodrie Date: Thursday, 13 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and the BBC Sport website & app. Manager Stephen Glass has urged Aberdeen not to hold back against Breidablik in the second leg...
Premier Leaguesportswar.com

Pulling the plug on NBCSN is going to have a domino effect

Premier League isn't very happy about the bulk of their games going to Peacock, and with NBC's fall schedule heavy on horse racing, golf, and NASCAR, it's going to be hard to squeeze all of that on NBC and USA without moving some to Peacock. I guess the 2022 Winter...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

ESL Pro League season 14 group stage schedule unveiled

ESL has revealed the full schedule of the ESL Pro League season 14 group stage, which is set to kick off on Aug. 16, one day after the end of the summer CS:GO player break. All four groups will be played out separately, with Group A scheduled for Aug. 16 to 20, followed by Group B on Aug. 21 to 26. Group C will be played from Aug. 27 to 31, whereas Group D’s action will take place on Sept. 1 to 5.
SoccerBBC

Europa Conference League: St Johnstone can hold their own, says Liam Gordon

Europa Conference League play-off: LASK v St Johnstone. Venue: Worthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt Date: Thursday, 19 August Kick-off: 18:00 BST. Defender Liam Gordon says going head-to-head with Galatasaray has given St Johnstone the belief they can hold their own in European competition. The Perth side earned a 1-1 draw in Turkey...
SoccerBBC

Scottish Gossip: Kamara, Rangers, Juranovic, Celtic, Hibs, Aberdeen, Ross County

Spartak Moscow have reignited their £10million interest in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. (Sun) Celtic have stepped up their interest in Legia Warsaw right-back Josip Juranovic as Manchester City 19-year-old Yan Couto, who had been at Celtic Park to watch the Europa League qualifying win over Jablonec, is at the top of Braga's wish-list. (Herald - subscription required)
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Liam Gordon eager to get new generation of fans watching St Johnstone

Liam Gordon has set his sights on attracting a new generation of St Johnstone fans by helping the club to even more success. The boyhood Saints fan was thrilled to play in front of his first McDiarmid Park full house in last week’s Europa League clash against Galatasaray and wants to tempt the supporters back next week with a good result in Austria on Thursday.
Soccergoal.com

Europa League: Nabouhane propels Red Star Belgrade past CFR Cluj

The Comoros international got a goal and two assists as the Red-Whites strolled past the reigning Romanian champions. Red Star Belgrade defeated CFR Cluj 4-0 in Tuesday’s Europa League first leg play-off round, with El Fardou Ben Nabouhane finding the net. The Comoros international got a second-half goal as the...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Celtic handed massive worry for AZ Alkmaar game

Things are looking up for Celtic at the moment. After a difficult start to the campaign, they appear to have found their rhythm and adjusted to Ange Postecoglou’s style of football. The recent results have certainly been impressive. The Hoops have won their last four games and while playing some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy