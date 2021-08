(Radio Iowa) The agency in charge of redrawing boundaries for Iowa’s congressional and legislative districts plans to present legislators with a first set of proposed maps by September 16th. Dave Roederer, a long-time aide to both Governor Branstad and Governor Reynolds, is a Republican member of the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission. The panel must hold at least three public hearings, then present a written report to lawmakers before the House and Senate may vote on the proposed maps. Roederer says despite the four-month delay in getting the 2020 Census data used to reconfigure districts, he doesn’t want to rush the process.