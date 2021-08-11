First Pattern-race success would be well deserved for Sir Busker

Sir Busker goes for a first Group-race success at Salisbury (Edward Whitaker/PA) (PA Wire)

Group One-placed Sir Busker goes all out for a first Pattern-race triumph in the D & N Construction Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury on Thursday.

The five-year-old, trained by William Knight, may not have graced the winner’s enclosure since landing a handicap at Royal Ascot 14 months ago but he has run creditably several times in the interim.

His most notable performance was when he finished third to Palace Pier in the Queen Anne Stakes at this year’s Royal meeting.

“It looks a good race for him. It is very competitive, but we think the track should really suit him and there should be plenty of pace in the race,” said Sam Hoskins, racing manager for owners Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds.

“We feel he’s versatile in terms of ground these days. The ground at Royal Ascot was rattling quick and he was third to Palace Pier so we’re not concerned about that. We’re really looking forward to it.

“He’s a hard horse to win with because he needs things to go right. But I think this race will be much more suitable for him than the Summer Mile last time.

“It’s a really interesting race. You’d probably have John Gosden’s horse (Megallan) as the favourite, but there are some legendary older horses in it as well.

“It would be so special to win. He hasn’t won a race for over a yearm but obviously being placed in Group Ones you feel like a winner. He deserves a win. It would be really great.”

Oh This Is Us (far side) is one of two runners for trainer Richard Hannon (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

Richard Hannon saddles two stable favourites in Oh This Is Us and Mums Tipple.

“Two good old campaigners,” he said.

“Mums Tipple didn’t run very well there last time. He’s had a break and we feel the mile will do him good and we think he has a chance.

“Oh This Is Us has a chance in any race he runs in. He’s been the best.”

Royal Ascot winner Perotto will try to add this Group Three prize to his Britannia Handicap spoils.

“He’s in very good form. Hopefully he’ll run very well. We’re very happy with him and the ground is drying up nicely,” said trainer Marcus Tregoning.

“It looks a very open race, but we’re hoping for the best.”

Eve Johnson Houghton’s 2018 Queen Anne victor Accidental Agent and Duke Of Hazzard, trained by Paul and Oliver Cole, are among other popular performers in the line-up.