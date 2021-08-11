NBA legend Steph Curry gives take on Messi’s PSG transfer with shirt comparison

In the past, the three-point shot was for guards and wings only. In the modern NBA, however, shooting threes are necessary for all five positions. Big men are shooting it often and efficiently. Perimeter players are taking the shot with no hesitation. Then there is the GOAT of the three-point shot, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who introduced the league to the logo three. Sure he wasn’t the first person to take the shot, but he’s one of the names you think of when talking about it.