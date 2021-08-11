Lawn Mowing Simulator trailer celebrates the game’s release
Curve Digital and Skyhook Games have shared a new trailer for Lawn Mowing Simulator to celebrate the game’s release. The game is set in a British countryside town and places players in charge of their own lawn care business. Players will need to take on contracts to grow their business by upgrading their headquarters, hiring employees, and purchasing advertising. A total of 12 mowers are available from Toro, SCAG, and STIGA that each has its own challenges, attachments, and upgrades to unlock.egmnow.com
