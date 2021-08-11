Lawn Mowing Simulator trailer celebrates the game’s release

Way back at the start of the arcades there were endless clones of Space Invaders. Enemy ships up top, player ship at the bottom, move left or right and shoot everything. It worked for Galaxian and Galaga, plus a ton of long-forgotten games like Phoenix, and it kinda-sorta worked for Moon Cresta. Moon Cresta had a fairly cool gimmick in that instead of playing as a single ship you played as one in stages, getting progressively more powerful as they linked up if only you could stay alive and dock them properly. Moon Cresta wasn’t a classic but still managed to hold its place in the arcade until Galaga and Pac-Man muscled it out. Even so, it did well enough to get a few upgrades and a sequel in the form of Terra Cresta. That was way back in 1985, though, so it would make perfect sense to think the series was dead and buried. 36 years is a long time to go between sequels.