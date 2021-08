NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vaccine mandate took effect Tuesday at indoor restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues in New York City. It’s the most aggressive step the city has taken yet to slow the spread of COVID and the Delta variant. The rule applies to both customers and employees, who can show proof using a paper vaccine card or various apps, like NYC COVID Safe. “I’ll just carry a card,” said one patron at the Olympic Flame Diner on the West Side. “Just for the safety of everyone, I think it’s a good thing.” The head chef at House of Brews on Restaurant Row...