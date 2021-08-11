What's Really the Difference Between Cage-Free, Free-Range, Pasture-Raised, and Organic Eggs?

A few years back, the nation's largest meat and poultry company used the slogan "Powered by Tyson" to sell its chicken, pork, and beef. Tyson Foods' marketing language has since changed, but the notion of "power" is more apt than ever when it comes to the way this company operates. As a new joint investigation by the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) and The Guardian reveals, Tyson has aggressively consolidated its power in the chicken industry, particularly in its home state of Arkansas, while disempowering and exploiting its workers and farmers. The findings are disturbing, and they should raise new alarm bells for state and federal regulators and anyone who eats chicken.