SJPD asking for the Public's Assistance with Homicide #9 of 2021

On March 7th, 2021 at approximately 6:00 PM, a homicide occurred on the 1100 block of Carnelian Drive in East San José. A 2002-2005 Blue Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition with tan trim was seen leaving the scene of the homicide and is believed to be involved. The vehicle has distinctive features including a black rimmed spare tire on the rear passenger side, after-market custom chrome front grill, and distinct oxidation on the hood.