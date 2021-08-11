15 Glorious Gifts Tourists Should Receive When They Fly into Idaho
Watch any movie or TV Show where the main characters land in Hawaii. What are they instantly greeted with? A beautiful necklace of fresh flowers!. In Hawaii, these leis are a symbol of hospitality, love, respect and aloha. Lei greetings are an impressive way to set the tone for your visit to the islands. We were really looking forward to ours when we got off the plane in Honolulu and were kind of surprised when we didn't get one.liteonline.com
Comments / 0