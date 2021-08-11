Phoenix Heart Healing opens its doors in Americus
Americus has a new offering! Robin Humphreys owns Phoenix Heart Rising. The business refers to itself as “Compassionate Holistic Wellness Meditation and Energy Healing.” Robin has been certified as a ShamaSoma Healing Practitioner. According to Robin, shama refers to “shamanism, or earth-based understanding of the way energy works.” Soma being grounded in a word for “body.” This practice acknowledges “energies in the body, around the body, and of all the things that are interconnected, because it’s mind, body and spirit.” Robin refers to herself as a Meditation and Energy Healing Guide.www.americustimesrecorder.com
