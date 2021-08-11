Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Aug. 11 - New Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne & Warsaw chancellor named

By FROM STAFF REPORT
fwbusiness.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIvy Tech Community College has named Kim Barnett-Johnson as its next chancellor for the Fort Wayne service area-, effective Aug. 16. Current chancellor Jerrilee K. Mosier announced her retirement after serving 11 years with the college. The Fort Wayne chancellor position will include oversight and leadership of the college’s second-largest service area, including the 11 counties of Northeast Indiana: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.

www.fwbusiness.com

