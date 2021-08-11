Vols’ AD Danny White Discusses Status of NCAA Investigation

Fall camp is in full swing as Tennessee continues to work towards its September 2nd season-opener against Bowling Green.

With plenty of question marks at positions across the field, the biggest questions remain around the status of the investigation.

According to a report from Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel, White discussed the investigation with the Knoxville Rotary Club on Tuesday.

“We’re not going to investigate this thing and then hand it over to the NCAA, where they have to go investigate it again,” White said during his meeting with the Rotary Club, according to Sparks's report. “They have been involved in every single interview, every step of the way. It may feel like it’s going slow because it’s been six, seven months since we started. But look at some other cases around the country, and they last three or four years.”

Sparks's report also displayed White further emphasizing the need to keep this investigation as short as possible. Tennessee has already amassed a bill of $756,000 in legal fees to this point, according to Sparks's report.

“We want to prevent (an investigation of years) from happening,” White said. “We want to get through it and show that we are going to operate from a place of high integrity. We want to put this thing behind us, and I’m confident that’s what we’re going to do.But I can’t really put a time frame on it. It would be impossible.”

It remains unclear when this investigation will conclude for Tennessee, but White's explanation of how it is unfolding and the involvement of the NCAA from essentially the infancy stages of the process should bring optimism that the penalties will be minimal.