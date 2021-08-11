Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition rated by ESRB, might get a standalone release
A newly discovered ESRB rating for Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition, might mean that a standalone release is on its way. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition — a port of the original game — is included with the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, much in the same way Ubisoft included Far Cry 3 Classic Edition with Far Cry 5's Season Pass. Far Cry 3 Classic Edition was later released as a standalone for anyone to purchase. Now it looks like Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition might follow suit (thanks, VG247) and receive a standalone release at a later date, at least, that's what it looks like from the recent ESRB listing for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One — rating the game as Mature.
