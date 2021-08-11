Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition rated by ESRB, might get a standalone release

Bandai, the company behind the hit Dragon Ball Super Card Game, has announced a new product to appeal to their growing base of collectors. The Dragon Ball Carddass Premium Edition DX Set isn't an official part of the DBSCG, but is being advertised through the Card Game's social media platforms. Bandai clearly sees an overlap in interest, because the DBSCG has grown beyond being just a game. Instead, it has become a Pokémon TCG-like product, where not only players but also collectors are buying these products in an effort to build complete sets to pull their favorite cards. The Dragon Ball Carddass Premium Edition DX is a set of Japanese cards featuring artwork that spans the history of this iconic manga and anime series. The holographic style of these cards is reminiscent of the old school, out-of-print Dragon Ball cards that were coming out at the turn of the century, which featured a prism style of foil that was quite unique. Now, fans of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and the rest of the characters can supplement their DBSCG collection with this unique product from the same company.