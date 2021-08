In Twelve Minutes — which launches into Xbox Game Pass later this week — you’re just getting settled for a night in with your wife when Willem Dafoe barges in, accuses your partner of murder, then beats you to death. Or chokes you. Or shoots you. The point is, you’re stuck in a time loop with only minutes to spare as you desperately look for a way out — and one of the first things that struck me about Twelve Minutes was how intuitive it felt. It knew exactly what you were going to try first and was already two steps ahead of you. You soon discover that simple measures won’t work; a locked door won’t protect you and there’s only so long you can hide. The loop may only last twelve minutes, but the mystery will have you puzzling over it for much longer.