Luka Garza might have been the national player of the year in college basketball as a senior at Iowa, but his road to the NBA was always going to be a difficult one. But if there’s one thing Garza has shown in his brief time since being drafted No. 52 overall by the Detroit Pistons, it’s that he is always up for to the challenge. His hard work has paid off with a two-way contract with the Pistons. The deal was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.