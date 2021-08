On August 11, 2021, most of us expected our iPhone devices to make a ton of noise. This was supposed to happen between 2:20 PM and 2:50 PM EDT, when FEMA and the FCC tested the emergency alert system in the United States. For most of us running iPhones, we were surprised when that never happened. As it turns out, the iPhone requires you to opt into those tests. Let’s walk through making sure you receive the next emergency alert system test.