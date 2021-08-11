Cancel
Public Health

A nurses perspective on COVID

Athens Messenger
 7 days ago

This past winter was hard for everyone. My coworkers and I endured long shifts, exorbitant overtime, separation from our families and repeatedly watched others experience profound loss. Our small ICU was consistently full of very sick people. At its worst, COVID-19 causes the lungs to stop working. Even with our best medical treatments, many patients slowly suffocated to death over a period of several weeks. We saw entire families become victims of the virus.

