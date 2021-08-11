60,000 pounds of frozen, stuffed chicken recalled for salmonella, check your freezer!
Nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen, stuffed chicken products sold all over the United States are being recalled for possible salmonella contamination. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Serenade Foods, a Milford, Ind. company, is recalling approximately 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that might be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis.www.positivelyosceola.com
Comments / 0