NBA Summer League Recap: Day 3

By Christian Verde
LSUSports.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE – Four Former Tigers, Skylar Mays, Josh Gray, Trendon Watford, and Antonio Blakeney, took on day three of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Skylar Mays and the Atlanta Hawks were the first game on Tuesday, taking on the Indiana Pacers. Mays got the start and made the most of it, dropping in 16 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He shot 6/11 from the field and 4/7 from beyond the arc, helping the Hawks defeat the Pacers, 84-83.

