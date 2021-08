Peninsula Clean Energy is expanding its program that offers rebates of up to $4,000 for the purchase of a used electric vehicle (EV). San Mateo County, Calif., residents, regardless of income, can now receive a rebate starting at $700 for a plug-in hybrid and $1,000 for a fully electric vehicle. Income-qualified county residents can receive a rebate as high as $3,700 for a plug-in hybrid and $4,000 for an EV.