Five iconic NYC dance companies ‘BAAND Together’ at Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts continues it Restart Stages initiative – designed to spearhead the revitalization of NYC during these pandemic times through its activation of ten outdoor spaces for public cultural engagement – with BAAND Together, offering a mixed bill of five performances by five of NYC’s acclaimed dance companies on the same stage for the first time at the campus’s Damrosch Park.dcmetrotheaterarts.com
Comments / 0