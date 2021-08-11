Cancel
New York City, NY

Five iconic NYC dance companies ‘BAAND Together’ at Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park

By Deb Miller
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln Center for the Performing Arts continues it Restart Stages initiative – designed to spearhead the revitalization of NYC during these pandemic times through its activation of ten outdoor spaces for public cultural engagement – with BAAND Together, offering a mixed bill of five performances by five of NYC’s acclaimed dance companies on the same stage for the first time at the campus’s Damrosch Park.

