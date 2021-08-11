Cancel
Skowhegan, ME

Enjoy Thrilling Rides, Demolition Derbies and More at the 10-Day Skowhegan State Fair

By Scott Miller
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The countdown clock is about to hit double zero. The 10-day Skowhegan State Fair begins tomorrow and will run through Saturday the 21st. Before we get to the food and fun, how about this stunning fact? The Skowhegan State Fair is 203 years old this year. Yes, that makes it the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair. Through thick and thin. World Wars, The Great Depression. At least one pandemic. Since 1818.

