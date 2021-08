We keep you up to date with what's going on in and around the Concho Valley from week to week. Here's a look at what's happening this week... San Angelo's YMCA is having a Back to School Bash this Fri & Sat, Aug 13th & 14th with free play for all kids. Guest will need to sign in at the welcome center. Enjoy open swimming and Open Court. Snacks will be available for purchase. Call 655-9106 for more information.