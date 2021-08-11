Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

Burl Swanson Receives the 2021 Joseph H. Mason Community Service Award

By Jamestown Gazette
jamestowngazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year United Way solicits local union halls for nominations and convenes past winners to select a member or staff person from organized labor who contributes to the community through volunteer service. The Joseph H. Mason award and “Salute to Labor” Dinner honors the legacy of Joe Mason, who served on the Board of Directors of United Way and exemplified Labor’s commitment to serving the community. This year, on August 4, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County honored Burl Swanson, a member of the Communication Workers of America (CWA) 1115 Union, at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celeron, NY.

