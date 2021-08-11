Cancel
Westerly, RI

Bruce Harris Quintet plays the United Theatre in Westerly

By Kristina Dorsey
The Day
 7 days ago

The newly opened United Theatre in Westerly has a great show on tap this weekend. The Bruce Harris Quintet featuring Samara Joy will perform on Friday.

Trumpeter Harris has an impressive and wide-ranging list of credits, from performing with Wynton Marsalis & the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Dave Brubeck to appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to playing in an array of jazz clubs in New York City. He had also been featured in Broadway shows alongside Patti Labelle and Audra McDonald.

Speaking of Marsalis, in Ebony Magazine in 2013, he called Harris one of the five important young jazz musicians people should know.

Samara Joy, meanwhile, won the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition.

And be aware that this is a general admission show with no assigned seating, so you might want to arrive on the earlier side.

The Bruce Harris Quintet featuring Samara Joy, 7:30 p.m. Friday, United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly; $25; unitedtheatre.org.

