Neal Pionk is soon to have a new contract, whether an arbitrator decides it or the Winnipeg Jets and the top-four defenseman come to terms before it. Pionk has filed for salary arbitration and the hearing will take place Aug. 13 if the two sides can’t come to a deal by then. Regardless, the 26-year-old is due a big raise from the $3 million he made in each year of the two-year deal he signed after being acquired from the New York Rangers in 2019.