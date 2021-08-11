Cancel
Wyoming State

What makes Wyoming’s Isaiah Neyor so special?

By Cody Tucker
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 8 days ago
LARAMIE -- What makes Isaiah Neyor so special?. Sean Chambers' already present, bright smile somehow, someway got even wider when that very question was posed. "He's 6-foot-4, he can run, he can jump, he can do a whole bunch of stuff," Wyoming's sophomore quarterback said about the wide receiver from Fort Worth, Texas. "His catch radius is insane. I mean, he doesn't drop stuff. A lot of things make him special. Everything you could think of makes him special."

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

