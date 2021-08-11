What makes Wyoming’s Isaiah Neyor so special?

Ok, so we had 10 days of Cheyenne Frontier Days, over a week of the Laramie County Fair and now, if you're not too tuckered out, the Wyoming State Fair is open. Just a couple of hours up the road from Cheyenne in Douglas, Wyoming, which is not only the home of the Wyoming State Fair, but it's also the home of the Jackalope. Fun facts. The small town is sure to be rocking with all the events and live music about to hit Douglas.