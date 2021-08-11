Sepultura's SepulQuarta: fans craving reimaginings risk disappointment

During a recent chat with Interview Under Fire, SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green, who went vegetarian when he was just 15 years old, was asked if he has noticed veganism gaining momentum in the heavy metal community in recent years. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No doubt. It's definitely caught on more. It's incredible how it has. I've noticed from festivals and shows that they're catering more towards plant-based people in catering and having dishes that are tastier, healthier. And they're really doing the research and homework and trying to have interesting dishes, not just the bland things of the past. They're really doing the research and creating tasty dishes that are healthy. So a lot of times I've noticed [in catering] they'll have meat and they'll have the vegan section, and they vegan section is always gone, always empty. And it's great. At times, I'm, like, 'Yo, can you hide my plate in the back before everyone eats it?' The thing is just the waste from all the meat. I'm just, like, 'Why do people still insist on ordering this stuff or having it on the rider?'"