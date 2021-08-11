Cancel
Sepultura's SepulQuarta: fans craving reimaginings risk disappointment

By Matt Mills
loudersound.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Covid-19 necessitated the era of livestreaming, metal bands quickly got creative to make their virtual gigs outshine the rest. Code Orange effectively resurrected the MTV Unplugged format, while Lamb Of God barrelled through albums in full and Trivium unearthed rarities on Twitch. Sepultura, concurrently, debuted SepulQuarta: a Youtube series during which the idols played one of their up-to-35-year-old ragers in isolation, with prestigious guests joining.

