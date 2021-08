More calls for Governor DeSantis to report the daily COVID numbers as the Delta variant continues surging across the Sunshine State. This call from Florida's Democratic Caucus pushing for the governor to return to reporting daily COVID numbers from the Florida Department of Health. Representative Christine Hunschofsky of Coconut Creek says this is a no brainer-since Florida accounts for nearly one in 5 new cases across the country. The CDC says Florida set two new records with more than 24-thousand-700 new cases yesterday and over 15-thousand-400 hospitalizations.