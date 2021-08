Aug. 19—For thousands of students in MetroWest and Greater Milford, masks will be mandatory when they return to the classrooms in a couple of weeks. Plans for what school will look like are taking shape, as the first day of school nears. Framingham Public Schools — the region's largest district, with 8,733 students — will mandate universal masking for students, staff and visitors, continuing last year's policy. Natick and Hudson have announced similar plans.