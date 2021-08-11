Taliban takes over three more Afghan provincial capitals
Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. The Taliban has taken control of three more Afghan provincial capitals — Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces in the northeast and Farah province to the west of the country. As US and NATO forces pull out after a two-decade war, the insurgent group now controls nine of the country's 34 provincial capitals, nearly two-thirds of Afghanistan’s territory. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani traveled to the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif to rally pro-government forces as the Taliban approached. The US military will complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan by the end of this month. A US defense official has warned that the group could take over Kabul within 90 days.www.pri.org
