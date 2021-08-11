Cancel
Jasper, IN

Strassenfest announces winning half pot number

 8 days ago

JASPER — The Jasper Strassenfest revealed the winning ticket number for the 2021 Half Pot on Wednesday morning. The winning ticket number is: A-3269763. The final total for this year’s Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot was $141,110 with $70,555 going to the winning ticket holder. The Jasper Strassenfest held a live drawing at the Jasper Train Depot to reveal the number. In order to claim the prize, the winning ticket holder should call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 and provide contact information. A Jasper Strassenfest Committee member will get back with them and make arrangements to meet at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 302 W. Sixth St. in Jasper.

