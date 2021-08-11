Cancel
Public Health

Hyundai’s COVID strategy — Transmission

By Kaylee Nix
freightwaves.com
 7 days ago

Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's 'zero Covid' strategy frustrates travel-starved residents

Hong Kong (CNN) — Before the pandemic, Hongkongers were among the most well-traveled people on Earth. In 2019, residents made 94.7 million departures, according to the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department. The year prior, they spent an estimated $26.5 billion -- making it the world's 11th largest tourism market...
Industryfreightwaves.com

What does current consumer sentiment mean for the freight industry?

The last two years have proven to be unusually volatile, even for the roller-coaster-ready logistics industry. While the need for essentials soared, demand was depressed across most sectors during the height of the pandemic. As states reopened and vaccines became available, consumers ventured out more and widespread economic recovery bloomed across the nation.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Has the Delta variant derailed Australia’s zero-Covid strategy?

When Covid-19 first began spreading around the globe in early 2020, Australia responded instantly. It shut its borders and chased down every single reported case. It was a strategy that came to be known as ‘zero Covid’ and it was widely praised as the model response in comparison with countries where health services had buckled under the strain of the virus.
Small Businessfreightwaves.com

Truck Talk: Risky business edition

Welcome back to Truck Talk. This week, we look behind the numbers at recent SPAC financial reports, including a potentially long wait for some Nikola fuel cell truck customers. Also, who reigns supreme in engine-making, Xos mobile energy refueling and more. Behind the numbers. As young companies begin public trading...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Growing Popularity Of Electric Vehicles Is Creating Significant Demand For Automotive On-board Power Inverters Market

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Automotive On-Board Power Inverter, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Automotive Motors Market May Set Huge Growth by 2027 | BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Motors Market by Type, Vehicle Type, Function, Technology, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027", the global automotive motors market was valued at $28.72 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $36.66 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Smart E Drive Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Continental, Siemens, Schaeffler

Latest research study titled Worldwide Smart E Drive Market Growth 2021-2026 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in Worldwide Smart E Drive Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of Worldwide Smart E Drive market and the distribution across players. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as GKN, Magna, Continental, Siemens, Schaeffler, ZF Friedrichshafen, Mahle, Robert Bosch, Borgwarner, Hitachi, Hyundai Mobis, Aisin Seiki & Infineon.
Electronicsfreightwaves.com

Using 3D printing to make PPE — Medically Necessary

A network of small businesses, universities and enthusiasts used 3D printers to make millions of pieces of personal protective equipment last year. That helped mitigate supply shortages in some cases, but it’s not clear how useful the technology will be for the next pandemic. On this episode of Medically Necessary,...
Public Health740thefan.com

In China’s Silicon Valley, COVID curbs pinch hardware startups

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – From an office in Shenzhen’s sprawling electronics district, an engineering team is prototyping a bioreactor that will one day produce “cultivated meat”, discussing component sizes in a video call with scientists sitting in kitchens and bedrooms in the UK. It’s a complicated conversation about precision parts...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Hot M&A market plus delta variant equals unusual time in logistics

It’s safe to say that stakeholders across the supply chain imagined that by the third quarter of 2021, the capacity crunch facing air, sea and ground transportation would’ve loosened. “We’re all trying to do our best to be prognosticators, as industry veterans are even surprised by what’s going on right...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Breakthroughs and misconceptions: 9 questions with ChargePoint’s Rich Mohr

Rich Mohr spent a quarter-century at Ryder System Inc. working to solve challenges for fleets, some of which they didn’t even know they had. Earlier this year, Mohr took his talents from Miami to the West Coast, where he is helping newly public electric charging station manufacturer ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) figure out how to make fleets comfortable with moving to battery-powered trucks. For all the hype about the great electric truck migration, it’s not that easy.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Borderlands: Chip shortage sinks Mexican auto exports in July

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Chip shortage sinks Mexican auto exports in July; Bennett Motors acquires American Eagle Logistics; Yokohama opens new distribution center near Dallas; and meth, fentanyl worth $13M seized at Otay Mesa port of entry.
Beauty & Fashiondallassun.com

VASAAS, Indian fashion marketplace onboards 400 homegrown

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The dawn of E-commerce has levelled the playground for the fashion industry. But when homegrown brands are forced to compete against global luxury brands, there is little they can do about it. Whether it is marketing expenditure, supply chain, or technology, these indigenous brands struggle too hard to survive that growing and competing is a distant dream.
Economyfreightwaves.com

199 transportation and logistics companies make the Inc. 5000 list

Third-party logistics provider MoLo Solutions was the top-ranked transportation and logistics company on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held firms in the U.S. The Chicago-based company debuted on the list at No. 41 overall, experiencing revenue growth of 7,597% between 2017 to 2020. In all, 199...
Economyfreightwaves.com

Getting creative with sales strategy — Put That Coffee Down

Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today. Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company. To find out more email jobs@eric-lisciandrellosurgetransportation-com Getting out of a sales...
Industryfoodlogistics.com

Why CSCMP Edge2021 is the Must-Attend Event for Global Supply Chain Professionals

CSCMP Edge Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition is the must-attend event for anyone and everyone in the supply chain industry. This hybrid (both virtual and in-person) show, hosted by Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP), takes place Sept. 19-22 in Atlanta, and offers 22 dedicated tracks and over 120 sessions of unparalleled content delivered by world-renowned experts, industry leaders and visionary thinkers.
Businessjust-auto.com

Hyundai halts US production due to chip shortage

Hyundai Motor has announced it is halting production at its US plant in Alabama this week due to the global semiconductor shortage. South Korea’s largest automaker said it is stopping operations at its Montgomery in Alabama for four days – from Tuesday till Friday of this week. This follows a...

