Manchester directors hear about new cannabis law

MANCHESTER — As town officials begin to consider what a local cannabis policy could look like, the Board of Directors last week got an overview on changes legalization could bring to town.

Director of Planning and Economic Development Gary Anderson met with the board Aug. 5 to provide some details about the Responsible and Equitable Regulation of Adult-Use Cannabis Act, which was passed by the legislature this year and became law July 1. The law allows adults 21 years old and older to possess and use cannabis and sets up an avenue for retail sales and home cultivation of cannabis over the next few years.

The state Department of Consumer Protection is drafting rules for licensing facilities for cannabis businesses, and communities in the meantime have been discussing what the regulations could bring to their towns.

As part of the law, if 10% of the electors in a municipality petition at least 60 days prior to a local election, a ballot question regarding whether or not to allow specific types of cannabis establishments in town must be added.

For Manchester, that would mean about 3,000 electors in town would have to sign a petition to force a cannabis question onto the ballot.

Regardless of whether a town or city elects to ban certain cannabis businesses, municipalities with populations of more than 50,000, such as Manchester, would have to have a designated location where the public consumption of cannabis is allowed.

Based on population guidelines, Manchester would be allowed to have two retail establishments until 2024, when a limit on the number of such facilities would expire. The town also would be allowed to have two “micro-cultivators.” These facilities are smaller than the normal, larger cannabis growth facilities.

A 6.35% general sales tax plus a 3% municipal tax will be applied for retail cannabis. The municipal tax can go toward specific community reinvestment such as youth services, education, mental health and addiction services, and similar efforts.

“There’s certainly the opportunity for that to be a significant amount,” Anderson said. “Looking at the way other states have gone, sales are certainly popular for these places and that can mean a significant amount of money.”

Acting General Manager Steve Stephanou said town officials and board leaders will begin a more in-depth policy workshop on how the law could relate to Manchester for the board’s September meeting. Anderson said more financial estimates and projects related to tax revenue could be available in September as well.

Stephanou emphasized that while increased tax revenue is always helpful, that shouldn’t be the sole driver for drafting local ordinances.

“This needs to be a policy decision based on more than just potential revenue,” Stephanou said.

Anderson said that the Planning and Zoning Commission would work on zoning regulations regarding potential cannabis establishments in town.

“They can regulate or prohibit cannabis establishments through zoning, so if they choose to allow it they would define the various types of cannabis establishments … and then they would regulate which zones those could be located in just as they do with other uses,” Anderson said.