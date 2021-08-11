Cool Off This Summer In Some Of The Clearest Water In Florida At Henderson Beach State Park
It’s not just every day that you can camp right along some of the clearest water in the state of Florida. Henderson Beach State Park, which is smack dab in the beautiful town of Destin, is one of the most majestic campgrounds in the state. Not only do visitors get to camp along Florida’s panhandle, but the only thing separating their campsite from the Gulf is a beautiful 30-foot white sand dune. Who’s ready to camp?!
We're aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date.
Address: Henderson Beach State Park, 17000 Emerald Coast Pkwy, Destin, FL 32541, USA
