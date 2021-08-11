Cold Chain Summit: Perishables e-commerce to keep growing despite delivery challenges
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Cold Chain Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How e-commerce is changing the cold chain. DETAILS: Founded in 2016 and based in Youngstown, Ohio, Perishable Shipping Solutions (PSS) provides warehousing and distribution services of perishable foodstuffs to support manufacturers’ online sales and marketing strategies. PSS operates two warehouses, one in Youngstown and the other in Sacramento, California. It offers two-day ground transit times to the end customer. The service reaches roughly 93% of the U.S. consumer population.www.freightwaves.com
