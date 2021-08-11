SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix to Release smartCar Accessories for Sale
Company anticipated to rollout a series of accessory launches including MagixPower car charger with dual USB-C ports and Power Delivery. GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTC PINK:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, today announced Applied Magix's planned release of new car accessories. The first accessory is expected to be a MagixPower car charger with dual USB-C ports and Power Delivery (PD) capability.www.austinnews.net
