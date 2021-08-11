Cooke Omega Announces Offering of Senior Notes

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Upstart Holdings, Inc. ("Upstart") (NASDAQ: UPST) today announced the pricing of $575,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering (the "offering") to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Upstart also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $86,250,000 aggregate principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on August 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $561.2 million in net proceeds to Upstart after deducting the initial purchasers' discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Upstart (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers' option to purchase additional notes).