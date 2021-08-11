Cancel
Cooke Omega Announces Offering of Senior Notes

 7 days ago

SAINT JOHN, NB / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Cooke Omega Investments Inc. ('Cooke Omega') today announced its intention to commence an offering of senior unsecured notes (the 'Senior Notes'), subject to market conditions and other factors. The Senior Notes will be guaranteed by Cooke Omega's parent company, Cooke Aquaculture Inc. (the 'Company'), substantially all of the Company's subsidiaries and certain other affiliated entities. Cooke Omega Finco, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the 'Co-Issuer') will co-issue the Senior Notes. The net proceeds from the offering of the Senior Notes, together with the initial borrowings under new credit facilities of the Company and its subsidiaries, will be used to refinance the Company's existing indebtedness, including, among others, the redemption of Cooke Omega's 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the 'Omega Notes'), including to pay the applicable redemption premium.

